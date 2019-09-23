Towle & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $355,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake Maintained by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.47 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 12,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 99,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $249.99. About 728,528 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,842 shares to 318,038 shares, valued at $44.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,151 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “US Consumers spent an Average of Nearly $2,000 on Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance in the Last Five Years, Ally Survey Finds – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 557,510 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 83,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.76 million for 8.71 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.