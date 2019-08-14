Towle & Co Continues to Hold Position in Huntsman (HUN); American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stock Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased by $448,200 Its Holding

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 2.82M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 2.33M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54,200 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

