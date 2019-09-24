Towle & Co Stake in Ally Finl (ALLY) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While First National Trust Co Increased Stake by $2.50 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.76 million, up from 8,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.51M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Consumers spent an Average of Nearly $2,000 on Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance in the Last Five Years, Ally Survey Finds – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Ally Home Survey: Surprising Reasons Why Americans Have a Favorite Room in their Home – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “What to expect as $35M makeover of Memorial Stadium begins – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 436,960 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 261,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,806 shares to 92,948 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,022 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).