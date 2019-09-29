Towerview Upped Lands End New (LE) Stake by $1.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Raymond James & Associates Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Upped by $687,104

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 21,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 186,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 164,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 128,497 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE)

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 50,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 138,765 shares to 129,960 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 71,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cel Sci Corp.