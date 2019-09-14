Towerview Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $675,000; As Smith A O Com Com (AOS) Share Value Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Boosted Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Smith A O Com Com (AOS) by 371.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 15,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, up from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Smith A O Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 2.22 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 848,563 were reported by Fundsmith Llp. Northern Trust stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited Company accumulated 6,183 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.35M were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt. 383,407 were accumulated by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 313,270 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 263,473 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Donaldson Capital Management has 0.21% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Next Financial Gru Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 21,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.38% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11.70 million shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 481,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0.82% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,880 shares to 15,910 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against AO Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Intll Limited holds 83,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 103,037 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,318 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Samlyn Cap Ltd reported 1.20M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Blackhill Capital has 3.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.22% or 86,861 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc reported 1,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura Hldgs Inc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 272,023 shares. Wade G W And Inc invested in 19,567 shares. Amg Funds Lc invested in 22,298 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 25,345 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Accuvest owns 14,486 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.