Towerview Position in Brt Apartments (BRT) Has Lowered by $682,052 as Market Valuation Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Boosted Intelligent Sys New (INS) Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 8,420 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 712 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 24,400 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 23,095 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 16,675 shares. State Street holds 0% or 160,869 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 9,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 7,500 are held by Bessemer Gru. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 56,837 shares. Altfest L J reported 86,905 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Albert D Mason Inc invested in 1.2% or 113,380 shares. Sei Investments Company has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Colony Group Incorporated Lc has 0.01% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 29,833 shares.