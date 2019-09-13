Towerview Maintains Position in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC); Kimberly (KMB) Holder World Asset Management Lowered Position by $366,282

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 23,426 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 26,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.11. About 720,561 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26 million, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 48,070 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 6,406 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 175,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,165 shares. Arbiter Capital has 37,102 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Signia Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 131,155 shares. London Co Of Virginia owns 0.05% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 328,474 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 52,780 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 27,918 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Towerview holds 34.94% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 3.69M shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Invesco reported 21,251 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.16% or 247,952 shares. Truepoint holds 0.02% or 1,647 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Llc owns 6,310 shares. Permanens Capital LP accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc reported 0.3% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bartlett And Limited Liability Co reported 40,850 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,861 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 457,418 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 275,842 shares. Choate Investment Advisors owns 10,424 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc invested 1.61% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,290 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,280 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt owns 16,315 shares.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,136 shares to 212,486 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.