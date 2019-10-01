Towerview Holding in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Has Raised by $316,272; Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 303,696 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 12,959 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 63,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 15,559 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc reported 90,976 shares. Arbiter Cap Lc reported 0.13% stake. Citigroup Inc accumulated 8,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Finance stated it has 401 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Gamco Et Al has 507,106 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Foundation Res Mgmt Incorporated holds 152,561 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Fiduciary Trust Co owns 11,140 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Ariel Invs Limited Com holds 453,054 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.30 million activity. The insider TOWERVIEW LLC bought $38,937.

More notable recent Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Tejon Ranch Co.’s (NYSE:TRC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC), The Stock That Slid 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tejon Ranch Co. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Altria Recommends Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons You Should Reject a Mini-Tender Offer for Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Lc has 9,003 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 60,347 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Hightower Advsr Limited accumulated 262,194 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 15,376 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company owns 11,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% stake. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Virtu Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 211,443 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.86% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 3,369 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 116 shares.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Green Plains Dropped 17% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GPRE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch With This Down-on-Its-Luck Renewable-Energy Stock – The Motley Fool” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains and Optimal Fish Food Announce Formation of Aquafeed Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.