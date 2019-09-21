Towerview Holding in Brt Apartments (BRT) Decreased by $682,052 as Stock Declined; Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $586,997 as Valuation Declined

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 120,672 shares traded or 323.53% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 14,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 420,531 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65M, up from 406,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.88 million shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.35 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

