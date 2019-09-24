Towerview Has Raised Its Lands End New (LE) Stake; TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (TSGTF) Shorts Up By 50.21%

Towerview Llc increased Lands End Inc New (LE) stake by 22.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Towerview Llc acquired 85,000 shares as Lands End Inc New (LE)’s stock declined 36.85%. The Towerview Llc holds 460,000 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 375,000 last quarter. Lands End Inc New now has $388.12M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 152,082 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) had an increase of 50.21% in short interest. TSGTF’s SI was 388,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50.21% from 258,900 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 97 days are for TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSGTF)’s short sellers to cover TSGTF’s short positions. It closed at $6.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. The firm sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It has a 37.56 P/E ratio. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services.

