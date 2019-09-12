Towerview Has Lowered Its Brt Apartments (BRT) Position by $682,052; Market Valuation Declined; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position Maintained by Orinda Asset Management Llc

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 43,702 shares traded or 73.64% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.12M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 109,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 18,307 shares. Towerview Ltd Co owns 180,292 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. 21,807 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Citigroup accumulated 2,479 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 10,122 shares in its portfolio. 682 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. Stifel Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 56,837 shares. 3,844 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 7,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe Communications has 20,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) or 911 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Menta Limited accumulated 28,876 shares.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 17.17 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd invested 0.13% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 175,780 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 191 shares or 0% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 16,400 shares stake. Barnett And has invested 1.21% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cls Investments Limited Com reported 4,046 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 422,572 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 450,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sg Americas Ltd owns 44,261 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest holds 0.05% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Lc accumulated 235,907 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 3.22M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Mngmt Group accumulated 309,486 shares.