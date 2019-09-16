Towerview Has Lifted Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Position; Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Towerview Llc increased Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Towerview Llc acquired 19,767 shares as Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Towerview Llc holds 3.69 million shares with $61.26M value, up from 3.67 million last quarter. Tejon Ranch Co now has $483.40M valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 101,760 shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pendragon PLC has GBX 26 highest and GBX 10 lowest target. GBX 21’s average target is 95.35% above currents GBX 10.75 stock price. Pendragon PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) earned “Sell” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral”. See Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) latest ratings:

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer firm in the United Kingdom and California. The company has market cap of 151.05 million GBP. It operates through seven divisions: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.

The stock decreased 1.39% or GBX 0.15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 10.75. About 360,264 shares traded. Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 18,302 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 453,054 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 55 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 32,214 shares. Third Avenue Limited Liability Company owns 985,076 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 23,597 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 337,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Bessemer Gp has 600 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 22,670 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 274,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 21 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Invesco Limited invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. DT Four Partners – LLC also bought $1.16M worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares. Shares for $38,937 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC.