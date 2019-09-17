Towerview Has Decreased Its Position in Brt Apartments (BRT) as Stock Price Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $323,070 as Stock Price Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 13.48M shares traded or 74.49% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 48,452 shares traded or 84.67% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. $122,303 worth of stock was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.