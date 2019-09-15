Towerview Boosted Holding in Lands End New (LE) as Stock Price Declined; Provident Investment Management Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) Has Decreased by $491,400 as Share Price Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 278,497 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, down from 282,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.77M market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 277,261 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares to 18,879 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.