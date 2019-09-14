Towercrest Capital Management Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $677,985; Provise Management Group Lowered Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by $486,438 as Valuation Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 31.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 30,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 44,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa-based Fire Grp Incorporated has invested 1.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 20,110 are held by Harbour Invest Management Limited Company. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4.11M shares. Roanoke Asset Corp New York holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 52,072 shares. M&R has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everence Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 143,395 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Llc holds 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 65,782 shares. Oakworth owns 28,625 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt reported 202,610 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.54% stake. Howland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, L & S has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 88,446 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 139,630 shares. Wright Invsts Inc has 163,337 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 200 shares to 300 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,323 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 8,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 182,084 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 3,250 shares stake. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Benjamin F Edwards Comm holds 0% or 400 shares. Bluefin Trading, a New York-based fund reported 53,612 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Citigroup accumulated 0.06% or 2.23 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 4.13 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,070 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.18% or 65,059 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 7,000 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,543 shares to 123,435 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 27,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).