Towercrest Capital Management Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $677,985 as Stock Rose; Nucor (NUE) Holder Palouse Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.88 Million as Valuation Declined

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 34,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 101,072 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 66,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.09 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 114,552 are owned by Girard Prns Ltd. The California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Long Road Counsel Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 10,678 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 207,433 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.56% stake. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.49% or 1.88M shares. Guild Invest Management holds 50,290 shares. Family stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Ser stated it has 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster Motley accumulated 44,264 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 42,425 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 1.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 435,646 shares. Culbertson A N And invested in 1.08% or 115,432 shares. 24,530 were accumulated by Westchester Capital Mngmt Inc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 87,709 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 15,576 shares to 252,188 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 12,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

