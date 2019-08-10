Towercrest Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $385,749; Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.30 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 11,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 349,623 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.07 million, down from 361,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,617 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc holds 17,479 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Company holds 3,862 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd has 1.27M shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 1.69M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Ltd Liability has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Payden & Rygel, California-based fund reported 1,400 shares. West Coast Limited Liability has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas And Associate has 4,623 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt has 116,835 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner holds 2,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Philadelphia Trust has invested 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Lc holds 48,047 shares. 4,858 were reported by Opus Capital Grp Limited.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Patch.com with their article: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 7,466 shares to 21,333 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).