Towercrest Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; Tiger Eye Capital Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Lowered by $12.96 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,630 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 295,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 131,688 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.2. About 12.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.48 million for 120.16 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 113,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,197 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

