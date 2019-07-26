Towercrest Capital Management Stake In American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Was Boosted; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Raised Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $450,340 as Stock Value Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $32.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.88. About 4.39 million shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares to 84,493 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,930 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “WSJ: More Government Scrutiny Coming For Big Tech Companies – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Apple, Amazon, Aflac, Synchrony and Cimarex – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Pick Amazon Into Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.