Towercrest Capital Management Stake in American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Has Upped by $484,868 as Market Valuation Rose; Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 91.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 3,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 34,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02 million shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.15 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9,932 shares to 25,522 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares to 371,640 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).