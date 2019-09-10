Towercrest Capital Management Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $385,749; Community Bank Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $331,506

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $213.25. About 7.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $213.25. About 7.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru And Invest Communication owns 26,086 shares. Tegean Cap Lc stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telos Management owns 56,561 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 376,442 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp owns 72,414 shares. Pictet Bancshares And Tru, Bahamas-based fund reported 26,835 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware reported 1.29% stake. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway holds 249.59 million shares or 23.77% of its portfolio. Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 201,360 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Long Road Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,388 shares. Smith Moore invested in 1.81% or 39,876 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 8,455 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares to 371,640 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

