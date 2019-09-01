Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lifted Its Position

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares to 483,981 shares, valued at $67.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,668 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares to 19,930 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).