Towercrest Capital Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $4.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 133,986 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares to 16,617 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,878 shares. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.23% or 103,174 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,723 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 620,774 shares. Markel reported 0.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Coie Tru Com owns 24,904 shares. 50,931 were reported by Capstone Finance Advsr. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A owns 74,793 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Academy Cap Management Tx accumulated 96,456 shares. Northside Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Cap Management reported 5,603 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Bangor Comml Bank owns 21,845 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 1.99 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.41% or 24.98M shares. Factory Mutual Ins Comm holds 1.42 million shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).