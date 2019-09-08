Towercrest Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Toronto Dominion Bank Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Lowered by $8.20 Million

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 78,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 178,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 256,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 93,505 shares to 631,853 shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 13,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $247.77 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

