Towercrest Capital Management Increased Its Stake in American Intl Group Com New (AIG) by $484,868 as Valuation Rose; Scharf Investments Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Upped by $5.44 Million

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares to 371,640 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advsr Limited Company stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Td Capital Ltd owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 105 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust Communications has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Loews holds 8,466 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.13% or 10.87M shares. 372 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 319,661 are held by Torray Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 655,585 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co owns 245,918 shares. Caprock Gp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 0.06% or 158,000 shares. 76,050 were accumulated by Pecaut And Company. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.02% or 14,051 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 1.03% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ejf Ltd invested in 10,000 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp stated it has 43,563 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. 129,482 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Bridgeway Management, Texas-based fund reported 284,030 shares. 59,778 are held by Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Corp. Alley Commerce Limited Liability Com accumulated 107,521 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc holds 4,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 443,477 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diamond Hill Inc reported 970,732 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.