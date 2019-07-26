Towercrest Capital Management Holding in American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Has Increased by $484,868; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Holding

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 2.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 5.33M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $130.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Asset Mgmt Inc owns 32,281 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 431,573 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 383,102 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Lc reported 200 shares. Kepos LP invested in 0.19% or 100,000 shares. 600 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.08% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nwi Management LP invested 1.63% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 21,823 shares in its portfolio. Highfields Limited Partnership stated it has 1.20M shares. Assetmark invested in 493 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.56% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 375,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,960 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moors Cabot has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 623,349 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Conning has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kirr Marbach And Com Limited Liability In holds 213,644 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication accumulated 41,183 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Howe Rusling owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 110,656 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pacific Management has 16,997 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

