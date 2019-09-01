Towercrest Capital Management Has Raised Its American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stake by $484,868; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 98,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.19 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 1.47 million shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American International (AIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Llc reported 8,282 shares. Hl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 257,918 are owned by Pnc Service Grp. Cap Rech Global invested in 42.46 million shares. Adirondack Tru owns 269 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). New York-based Mrj Inc has invested 1.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 78,171 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 4,964 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 17,287 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns holds 25,113 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 1.74% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 60,944 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Amg National Tru State Bank holds 123,260 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.