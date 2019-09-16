Towercrest Capital Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding by $677,985; Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Stake as Stock Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 40,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 38,398 shares to 533,980 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,074 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 87,668 shares. Moreover, Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57,921 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 0% stake. Stralem & Inc has 3.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 197,190 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Gp has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 55,821 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 422,176 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com has 3,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd accumulated 13,044 shares. Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 9,056 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service invested in 0.85% or 7.60 million shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,209 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.