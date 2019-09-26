Towercrest Capital Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake by $677,985; Kemnay Advisory Services Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Com reported 189,610 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D L Carlson Inv Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 98,881 shares. 292,280 are owned by Shikiar Asset. 104,306 are owned by Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Field & Main Bank & Trust reported 10,405 shares. Nomura has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Management Assoc New York has invested 1.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ls Inv Advisors Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 553,965 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,792 shares. Consolidated Ltd Liability Com holds 123,133 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc reported 10,708 shares stake. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ser Automobile Association accumulated 4.30 million shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 4,491 shares to 92,074 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 11,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3.42% or 204,782 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 4.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 574,998 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Cap Tru holds 2,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Grp reported 97,528 shares or 4.03% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtn Inc has invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jensen Mgmt owns 4.59 million shares or 7.01% of their US portfolio. Cim Lc stated it has 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,007 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,653 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameriprise Fincl owns 41.12 million shares. Boyar Asset Inc holds 74,923 shares. Adams Asset Limited Company accumulated 31,212 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.28 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

