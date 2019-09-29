Towercrest Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T); Realpage Com (RP) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 365,102 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 76,781 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.05% or 219,655 shares. Brant Point Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,838 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Carroll Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Comm Financial Bank has 5,202 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 0.06% stake. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 90,910 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 0.12% or 15,680 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). D E Shaw And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 121,983 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Com owns 0.68% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.50M shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 49.77 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 69,843 shares to 362,132 shares, valued at $56.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldg Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 257,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ritter Pharma’s RP-G28 flunks late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insurance distributor BRP Group files for a $100 million IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Strengths, downside risks and submarket leaders: The state of Charlotte’s apartment market â€” and its outlook – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22,849 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 28.11M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.31% or 10.28 million shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Company holds 57,604 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Lc stated it has 1.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gladius Capital Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 8,536 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,472 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 285 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com invested in 1.24% or 29.88 million shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cincinnati Ins holds 803,000 shares. Cls Ltd Liability reported 55,731 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 1.24M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 131,469 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio.