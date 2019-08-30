Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Holding Has Increased by Waters Parkerson & Company; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 8,099 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 197.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,627 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 42,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares to 378,275 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,547 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Expands its Leading-Edge High Voltage Low RDSON Power Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz Expand Manufacturing Collaboration with Next-generation Automotive Platforms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 37,762 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Management holds 19,904 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 0.03% or 363 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 196 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 26,327 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4 shares. Washington Tru Company owns 117,944 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,801 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 68,566 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Street Corp holds 0.1% or 6.97 million shares. Angelo Gordon Communications Ltd Partnership has 275,000 shares. Westchester Capital Ltd holds 8.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.28 million shares.