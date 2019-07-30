Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Stake; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Holding in Crown Holdings Com (CCK) by $332,208

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 10.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.16M shares traded or 734.21% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 19,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 713,192 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.48 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.