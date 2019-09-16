Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Price Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Aperio Group Maintains Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 112,171 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 67,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 529,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.08 million, up from 461,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 14.57M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.