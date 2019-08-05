Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Price Rose While S Squared Technology Cut Its Stake by $1.60 Million; As Pnc Financial (PNC) Stock Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Lifted by $955,870 Its Position

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial (PNC) by 77.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 7,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 1.14 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 128,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 228,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 363,274 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Edgemoor Invest Inc reported 144,806 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 974,486 shares in its portfolio. 6,760 were reported by Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fil Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 310,716 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 487 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 850,177 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.24% or 34,288 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com reported 376 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 3,735 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.54% or 1.87 million shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Llc holds 264,544 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 7,748 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aviance Prns Ltd holds 0.15% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,440 shares to 4,288 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q.