Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Price Rose While Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Ceva (CEVA) Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 225,149 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 43,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 143,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 113,073 shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 15,302 shares to 160,606 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 11,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,485 shares, and cut its stake in Park (NASDAQ:PKOH).