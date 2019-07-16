Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Ameresco (AMRC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 28,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,014 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 128,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 42,185 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 35.38% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 144,759 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.10M for 21.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cision Ltd. (CISN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. AMRC’s profit will be $8.24M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Ameresco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 750.00% EPS growth.