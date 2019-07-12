Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Celanese (CE) by $673,750 as Share Value Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 62,689 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 302,952 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $19.62 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company owns 1,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delphi Ma holds 1.31% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 14,387 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 33,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 429,035 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 23,440 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,619 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,117 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 53,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 9,185 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,800 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability holds 48,400 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.80 million for 10.81 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.