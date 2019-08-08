Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $52.71 Million; As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $48.58 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14 million, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 345,118 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 56,256 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: SUNW, JKS, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TTD,TSEM,RPD – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Popped 13% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 51,884 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 13,247 shares. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,045 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 58,238 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 42,377 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sands Capital Mngmt holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 6.06M shares. Fort Point Prns Ltd Co holds 0.21% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 2,502 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 2,960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 17,072 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 39,964 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 44,918 shares. Nomura Asset owns 201,676 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VHC, WDAY, MPC – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday Becomes Oversold (WDAY) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: Can its Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.