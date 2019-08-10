Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Share Value Rose While Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Position by $8.41 Million; Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Its Trinet Group (TNET) Holding as Shares Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 421,573 shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 525,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 559,134 shares traded or 29.81% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 190,137 shares to 250,162 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 99,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,211 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 26.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.