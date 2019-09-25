Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Share Price Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Has Lowered by $302,940 Its Position; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $525,000; Market Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 1.49M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 20,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 716,801 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, down from 736,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 330,706 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 652,055 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $30.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 2.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.92M for 24.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $173.00 million for 2.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.