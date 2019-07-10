Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Market Value Rose While S Squared Technology Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Holding; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Its Holding by $809,172

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 228,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 216,184 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.64M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $19.62M for 21.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 20,403 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,625 shares. Wedgewood Pa has 1,139 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 640,211 shares. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6.23% or 4.48 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 2.06M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 128,945 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,902 are held by Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 19,040 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.67% stake. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,376 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 41,560 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares to 925 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).