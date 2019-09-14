Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holding Has Boosted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc; As Marchex (MCHX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 229,290 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 138,437 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 255,033 shares. 103,565 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 53,383 shares. Winslow Asset Inc stated it has 610,666 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 98,634 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Harbert Fund Advsrs accumulated 5.64% or 820,014 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 131,768 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 14,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Limited holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 306,826 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.17% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Kennedy Management accumulated 883,733 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 125,637 shares.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc by 36,085 shares to 375,285 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.