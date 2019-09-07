Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Lifted Its Holding by $8.85 Million as Stock Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 338,174 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 376,005 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz Expand Manufacturing Collaboration with Next-generation Automotive Platforms – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TSEM: TowerJazz Makes Decision to Invest $100 Million to Expand Its TPSCo Uozu Fab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.64 million for 24.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares to 858,600 shares, valued at $69.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.