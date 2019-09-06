Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Moab Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $52.71 Million; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Berkshire Partners Has Upped Stake

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 114,809 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $533.89. About 105,733 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 64,259 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc reported 26,303 shares. Catalyst Limited owns 5,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 353 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma accumulated 120,666 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,825 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 625 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 999 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 3 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 1,204 shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiger Glob Management Lc invested 5.18% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Adage Prtn Llc accumulated 51,241 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 3,667 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 11,098 shares stake.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.