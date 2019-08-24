Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stake

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 525,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 225,149 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 63,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.04M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81,064 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $115.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 67,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Inc. (NYSE:TDY) by 18,002 shares to 237,766 shares, valued at $56.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,311 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

