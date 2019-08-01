Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Increased Position by $419,568; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 63,123 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 219,730 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 3.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 223,977 shares to 282,072 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 129,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 2.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highland Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 535,060 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa reported 4.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 0.36% or 149,683 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jolley Asset Limited Co invested in 3.9% or 99,797 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 23.65M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.42% or 652,000 shares. First Merchants has 134,857 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 2.45M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bluestein R H Communications reported 523,211 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 153,730 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs owns 5,280 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 115,050 shares.