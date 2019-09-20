Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 17 1.63 N/A 1.31 15.04 Pixelworks Inc. 3 1.84 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Pixelworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Pixelworks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 7.6% Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2%

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pixelworks Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. are 4.5 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Pixelworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pixelworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Pixelworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 37.3% respectively. About 19.6% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Pixelworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45% Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52%

For the past year Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pixelworks Inc.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pixelworks Inc.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.