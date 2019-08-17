Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has 8.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has 19.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.40% 7.60% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. N/A 17 15.04 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 3.58 2.78

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. currently has an average price target of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. The potential upside of the competitors is 34.01%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. are 4.5 and 3.7. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s competitors have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.