Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has 19.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.40% 7.60% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. N/A 17 15.04 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 3.82 2.77

$21 is the consensus target price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd., with a potential upside of 7.47%. The potential upside of the competitors is 33.97%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. are 4.5 and 3.7. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s competitors have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s rivals beat Tower Semiconductor Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.