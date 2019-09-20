Tower Research Capital Trc Upped White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding; COMEPAY (CMPY) Shorts Up By 55.56%

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 128.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 534 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 950 shares with $970,000 value, up from 416 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1086.5. About 4,045 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

COMEPAY INC (OTCMKTS:CMPY) had an increase of 55.56% in short interest. CMPY’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.56% from 900 shares previously. With 26,600 avg volume, 0 days are for COMEPAY INC (OTCMKTS:CMPY)’s short sellers to cover CMPY’s short positions. It closed at $0.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Comepay, Inc. provides Internet acquiring and support services. The company has market cap of $35.28 million. It is also involved in facilitating instant payments and internet based payment transactions through kiosks, mobile interfaces, and Web applications. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm leases and sells cash registers and point of sale systems, including its recently developed proprietary multifunctional smart POS fiscal cash register system.

More notable recent Comepay, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MariMed Inc. Financials- The Rest Of The Story – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “America’s #1 Corporate Jet Abuser? – Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCMKTS:KCLI) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aroundtown: Discounted Valuation Does Not Reflect Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comepay, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laurentian Bank’s Earnings To Recover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Bear Resources: Negative Divergences Showing Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 1,984 shares to 4,440 valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 8,239 shares and now owns 5,197 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 27, 2019.